Last-second free throws lift Miami past Temple

Junior guard Chris Lykes hit a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds left to give Miami a 78-77 victory over Temple Tuesday night in the nightcap of the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational triple-header in the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Lykes scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for the Hurricanes (7-3). Florida transfer forward Keith Stone added 13 points for his first game in double digits since Nov. 23, 2018, when he scored 12 for the Gators in a loss to Butler.

Guard Kameron McGusty had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and guard DJ Vasiljevic and center Rodney Miller Jr. with 11 each also were in double figures for Miami.

Forward De’Vondre Perry scored a career-high 18 points, including a corner-3 with 34.0 seconds left to give the Owls (7-3) a brief 77-76 lead. Guard Quinton Rose scored 14, guard Alani Moore II 12, and guard Monty Scott 10 for the Owls. Guard Josh Pierre-Louis had 14 rebounds for the Owls.

Temple opened the second half on a 9-2 spurt to extend a 17-4 run that had started at the 2:07 mark of the first period on Scott’s 3-pointer. That surge gave the Owls their first lead of the game at 40-39, and they extended their lead to 47-41 before the Hurricanes got their act back together.

Miami regained the lead at 48-47 on guard Harland Beverly’s layup and the two teams went back and forth after that with no more than five points separating the two teams the rest of the way.

Lykes broke a 66-66 tie with a long 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining, then added a pair of free throws 28 seconds later to give his team a five-point cushion.

The Hurricanes led the entire first half and were up 28-19 at the 8:03 mark of the period before the Owls began closing the gap.

—Field Level Media