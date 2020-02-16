No. 15 Villanova rips Temple to win Big 5 title

Behind torrid 3-point shooting in the second half, No. 15 Villanova claimed Philadelphia’s Big 5 title with a 76-56 victory over Temple in a nonconference game Sunday.

Feb 16, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) drives against Temple guard Quinton Rose (1) in the first half during the game at Liacouras Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Wildcats (19-6) went unbeaten this season against Philadelphia rivals La Salle, Saint Joseph’s, Penn and Temple (13-12). It is Villanova’s 27th Big 5 title, matching Temple for the most.

Villanova made 13 of 21 shots from behind the arc in the second half.

Collin Gillespie made 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 29 points. He also had five assists.

Jermaine Samuels added 13 points (2 of 5 3-pointers) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 points (2 of 3 from beyond the arc). Saddiq Bey had nine points and eight rebounds. Justin Moore scored all nine of his points on 3-pointers (3 of 5).

The Wildcats were 17 of 36 from long range in the game. They were 10 of 23 from inside the arc.

Temple was led by Quinton Rose’s 22 points. Nate Pierre-Louis added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Villanova started cold, shooting 26.7 percent from 3-point range and 33.3 percent overall in the first half.

The Owls trailed by six points and were ahead by as many as six before leading 30-26 at halftime.

Villanova opened the second half on a 20-2 run behind 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range to take a 46-32 lead with 14:14 remaining in regulation.

Moore and Samuels each had two 3-pointers in that stretch. Robinson-Earl and Gillespie also each made a shot beyond the arc.

Rose’s layup with 10:04 remaining cut the lead to 49-42 but Gillespie answered on Villanova’s next possession.

The Wildcats’ lead grew to 56-43 with 7:33 left on a layup by Robinson-Earl. The Owls never threatened after that.

