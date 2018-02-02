Temple shocks No. 16 Wichita State in OT

EditorsNote: fixes “Enechionyia‘s” in second graf

Obi Enechionyia hit two free throws with 19 seconds left in overtime to lift Temple to an 81-79, come-from-behind, upset victory over No. 16 Wichita State on Thursday in American Athletic Conference play at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

After Enechionyia’s free throws and a timeout, Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie missed a 3-point attempt and the Shockers could not get another shot off even though they corralled the miss. Temple scored the final seven points of the game.

Shaquille Morris’ layup with 1:20 to play gave Wichita State a 74-72 lead, but the Owls’ Shizz Alston Jr. drove the lane for a layup with seven seconds remaining to send the contest into overtime.

Three free throws by Austin Reeves to begin the extra period and a dunk by Morris gave the Shockers a 79-74 lead with 2:18 remaining in overtime. Quinton Rose cut the deficit to two points with 3-pointer, and a pair of free throws by Alston Jr. tied the game with 1:45 to play.

That was when Enechionyia became the game’s hero.

Rose led the Owls (12-10, 4-6 AAC) with 19 points while Josh Brown scored 15, Alston Jr. hit for 12 points, and Enechionyia and Nate Pierre-Louis added 11 each for Temple, which has won two of its past three contests.

Morris scored 24 points and Austin Reeves added 20 for Wichita State (17-5, 7-3 AAC). Landry Shamet poured in 12 points and McDuffie tallied 11 for the Shockers.

The Shockers fought off the early momentum from Temple to take charge of the game as Reeves’ dunk propelled them to a 22-20 lead with 11:10 to play in the first half. Wichita State’s advantage grew to as many as 12 points, at 42-30, on Morris’ 3-pointer off a Reeves assist at the 4:49 mark of the half, and the Shockers settled for a 48-40 lead at halftime.

Morris scored 14 points and Reeves added 11 for Wichita State in the first half, while Brown led the Owls with 11 points.

Rose hit two free throws and then a dunk after he stole the ball from Shamet to push the Owls back to the lead at 64-63 with 7:31 to play. Wichita State answered with 6-0 run to reclaim the lead and set the table for the furious finish.

Wichita State returns to action on Tuesday when its travels to Memphis. Next up for Temple is a road game Sunday at Tulane.

