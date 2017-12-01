Rose leads Temple past South Carolina

Temple forward Quinton Rose scored a season-high 24 points and center Damion Moore had his first career double-double in the Owls’ 76-60 victory over South Carolina in the Under Armour Reunion on Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Rose, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, made 10 of 13 field-goal attempts, including 2 of 3 3-point tries. He posted a season high for the second straight game after getting 21 points in an 87-83 loss to Big 5 foe La Salle on Monday.

Moore, a 6-11 sophomore, had career highs with 20 points and 10 rebounds. He shot 8 of 11 from the field.

Obi Enechionyia had 15 points and five rebounds for the Owls (4-1), who shot 48.3 percent from the field and limited the Gamecocks to 37.9 percent shooting.

David Beatty had 13 points, Maik Kotsar had 12 points and Justin Minaya had 11 for South Carolina (5-2), which reached the NCAA Final Four last season but returned only 25 percent of its scoring.

Gamecocks leading scorer Chris Silva finished with five points and a team-high nine rebounds. He was averaging 14 points a game and had a career-high 26 in a victory over Florida International on Monday but shot 2 of 10 from the field Thursday.

South Carolina was never closer than 15 in the final 10 minutes.

Sparked by eight points from Rose, Temple went on a 25-8 run midway through the first half to turn a one-point deficit into a 34-18 lead.

South Carolina used two 3-pointers by Kotsar and seven points from Beatty to pull within 38-27 at the break.