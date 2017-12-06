Preview: Wisconsin at Temple

Wisconsin looks to go 2-0 on its trip to Pennsylvania when it visits Temple on Wednesday evening. The Badgers slipped past Penn State on Monday to earn a much-needed victory as their season was beginning to slip away.

The Badgers have played a tough non-conference schedule, losing to Xavier, Baylor, UCLA and Virginia before also falling to Ohio State in their Big Ten opener. Khalil Iverson scored 16 points against Penn State to help Wisconsin “look like a Wisconsin team should look,” according to coach Greg Gard. Temple, meanwhile, has lost two of its last three, including a 71-67 defeat at George Washington on Sunday. “We went in after a big win against South Carolina,” guard Shizz Alston Jr. said, “and we just didn’t respect our opponent like we should have.”

ABOUT WISCONSIN (4-5): Ethan Happ, the team’s leading scorer at 15.4 points per game, shot 3-of-12 against Penn State and is 5-of-18 over the last two games. Nate Reuvers has picked up the slack over that stretch, scoring 21 points in the last two outings after going scoreless on 0-of-10 shooting in his first two collegiate contests. Brad Davison, another freshman, went scoreless against Penn State but still is averaging 10.2 points - second on the squad.

ABOUT TEMPLE (4-2): Quinton Rose scored 20 points and Alston chipped in 18 against George Washington, combining to make six 3-pointers, but the rest of the team was 2-of-14 from the arc. Point guard Josh Brown, who fouled out with three points against the Colonials, is 4-of-16 from the field over the last two games and has shot below 40 percent in five of the six games this season. Obi Enechionyia had scored 10-plus points in every game before going for nine (on 1-of-6 shooting from the arc) the last time out for Temple, which is playing its home opener Wednesday.

TIP-INS

1. Enechionyia, a 68.1 percent foul shooter last season, is 17-of-18 from the line this year.

2. Happ had three double-doubles in the first four games, but none in the last five.

3. Prior to scoring 16 points against Ohio State, Iverson had scored four total points over his previous three games.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 66, Temple 62