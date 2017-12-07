Alston’s 22 points help Temple stave off Wisconsin

Shizz Alston Jr. scored 22 points and gave Temple the lead in the final minute with a pair of free throws, and the Owls pulled out a 59-55 victory over Wisconsin on Wednesday at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The game was tied at 55 with two minutes to play. Alston made two free throws to put the Owls on top with one minute left. Wisconsin got two more opportunities, but Ethan Happ missed a jump-hook, and freshman guard Kobe King came up short on a 3-pointer on the Badgers’ final possession.

Alston nailed two more free throws with five seconds to play to finish off the struggling Badgers (4-6), who have lost six of their past eight games.

Happ tied his career high with 23 points but couldn’t deliver in the late stages for Wisconsin.

Temple senior forward Obi Enechionyia scored 11 points, grabbed seven rebounds and turned away Happ in the post in the final minutes to help the Owls (5-2) bounce back from a loss to Georgia Washington on Sunday.

Alston ignited an 8-0 Temple spurt that gave the Owls a 47-41 lead midway through the second half.

The Badgers wouldn’t go away as Happ scored the next six points, tying the game and setting up the decisive final seven minutes.

Alston hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of a tight, back-and-forth first half, giving the Owls a 31-28 lead at intermission. Alston had 12 points to lead all scorers in the first half.