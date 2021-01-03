Alabama pulls away, hands No. 7 Tennessee its first loss

John Petty Jr. scored 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting to lead Alabama to a 71-63 victory over No. 7 Tennessee on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Knoxville, Tenn.

Herbert Jones recorded 11 points and eight rebounds and Joshua Primo also scored 11 points for the Crimson Tide (7-3, 2-0 SEC). Jahvon Quinerly contributed 10 points and six assists as Alabama won its third straight game.

Victor Bailey Jr. had 16 points and seven rebounds and Santiago Vescovi added 13 points for Tennessee (7-1, 1-1). Keon Johnson had 12 points and eight rebounds and Yves Pons blocked five shots for the Volunteers.

The Crimson Tide were hot from outside, hitting 8 of 11 from 3-point range in the second half and 10 of 20 for the game.

Petty, who also collected seven rebounds, made all four of his 3-point attempts and Primo knocked down 3 of 5 from distance. Overall, Alabama shot 41.9 percent from the field.

Tennessee struggled with 31.8 percent shooting from the field. The Volunteers were 4 of 21 from 3-point range, including just 2 of 13 in the second half.

It was a one-point contest early in the second half with Alabama up 33-32 before the Crimson Tide scored nine straight points and 17 of the next 21.

Jones, Petty and Primo knocked down consecutive 3-pointers as the Crimson Tide took a 42-32 advantage with 17:17 left in the contest. Primo answered a Tennessee basket with another trey to make it 45-34 with 16:43 left.

A short time later, Petty converted back-to-back baskets as Alabama held a 50-36 lead with 14:30 remaining.

The Volunteers whittled away and moved within 63-56 on Johnson’s basket with 5:45 left.

Bailey was fouled while shooting a 3-pointer with 2:56 left and made all three free throws to pull Tennessee within six points at 65-59.

Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford responded with a 3-pointer with 2:07 left to push the lead to 68-59.

A basket by Johnson allowed the Volunteers to move within 69-63 with 56.9 seconds left before the Crimson Tide closed it out.

Earlier, Tennessee led 18-14 after a basket by John Fulkerson with 7:41 remaining in the first half. But Alabama took a 31-29 lead into the break after Jones made two free throws with 4.1 seconds left.

--Field Level Media