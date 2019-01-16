No. 3 Tennessee trounces Arkansas

EditorsNote: adds to fourth graf

Tennessee’s Lamonte Turner scored 21 points, including seven straight in a first-half run, and Jordan Bowden added 19 as the No. 3 Volunteers steamrolled Southeastern Conference opponent Arkansas 106-87 on Tuesday night in Knoxville, Tenn.

Grant Williams scored 18 points and had seven rebounds, Admiral Schofield added 17 points, and Kyle Alexander chipped in 12 as Tennessee (15-1, 4-0 SEC) won its 11th straight game. Its only loss was to then-No. 2 Kansas 87-81 in overtime on Nov. 23.

Freshman Isaiah Joe, who entered the game as an SEC co-leader in 3-pointers made with 51, hit seven treys in 13 attempts and led Arkansas with 23 points.

Mason Jones scored 18 points, Reggie Chaney scored 11, and Daniel Gafford finished with 10 points and seven rebounds as Arkansas (10-6, 1-3) lost its third straight.

Despite a slow start, Tennessee shot 52.6 percent from the floor, including 11 of 18 from behind the arc. Arkansas, which struggled in the first half, finished at 47.8 percent from the field and 10 of 26 from long range.

The Volunteers wasted little time distancing themselves from the Razorbacks, going on an early 14-0 run, led by Bowden and aided greatly by a handful of Arkansas turnovers. A layup by Turner capped the scoring binge and made it 20-5 with just over 13 minutes left in the half.

Arkansas had 11 turnovers in the half and finished with 19 overall.

Even as the Razorbacks began to hit some shots later in the first half, Tennessee went on another run. This time it was a 14-4 spurt highlighted by seven consecutive points from Turner, including a 3-pointer, and four straight from Fulkerson, to push the lead to 42-21 with 4:54 left in the half.

Turner had 14 points, Williams added 12 points and four rebounds, and Bowden scored 11 in the first half. Joe led Arkansas with 11 points at the half.

Tennessee led 55-34 at the break, and after a basket from Gafford cut the deficit to 19 to open the second half, the Volunteers quickly pushed the lead back over 20 points and never looked back.

