No. 9 Tennessee fends off Arkansas

Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James each canned two free throws in the last 14.1 seconds Wednesday night that allowed No. 9 Tennessee to hold off visiting Arkansas 79-74 in their Southeastern Conference matchup.

James and reserve Victor Bailey Jr. each scored 17 points to lead a balanced attack that put four players in double figures for the Volunteers (8-1, 2-1 SEC). John Fulkerson added 16 and Keon Johnson chipped in 14.

JD Notae scored a game-high 19 points for Arkansas (9-2, 1-2), which also got 15 points, six assists and five rebounds from Jalen Tate. Vance Jackson added 14 points and Connor Vanover netted 12, but it wasn’t enough.

Arkansas had a chance to tie the score after Vescovi’s foul shots, but Tate’s wide-open 3-pointer from the left wing banged off the back rim. The Razorbacks lost despite sinking 52.7 percent from the field and earning a 37-28 advantage on the glass.

But Tennessee’s big advantages came in foul shooting and points off turnovers. The Volunteers went 20 of 26 at the line - including 17 of 21 in the second half - as opposed to Arkansas’ 8 for 10 for the game, and Tennessee also collected 19 points off 20 turnovers. In sharp contrast, Tennessee committed just five turnovers.

After shooting 26.8 percent in Saturday’s loss to Missouri that ended a 9-0 season-opening 9-0 start, Arkansas really concentrated on driving the ball to the bucket early. It resulted in five layups and a 10-4 lead about 5 1/2 minutes into the game.

The Razorbacks maintained their lead for most of the half’s remainder, parrying any Tennessee run by continuing to convert shots that overcame a big differential in turnovers. When the Volunteers evened the score at 13, Arkansas rattled off seven straight points for a 20-13 advantage on a Tate jumper at the 9:23 mark.

A 10-2 run gave Tennessee a 23-22 edge, but the Razorbacks fought back and controlled the last 5 1/2 minutes. Notae’s layup as time expired sent Arkansas to the half with a 40-33 advantage.

--Field Level Media