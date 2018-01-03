Auburn downs No. 23 Tennessee for 11th win in row

Bryce Brown and Jared Harper each scored 18 points, and Auburn won at Tennessee for the first time in 20 years with a 94-84 victory over the 23rd-ranked Volunteers on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Mustapha Heron finished with 16 points, and Chuma Okeke added 11, including three 3-pointers in the second half, for the Tigers (13-1, 1-0 SEC). Horace Spencer contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for Auburn, which won its 11th consecutive game.

Lamonte Turner led the Volunteers (9-4, 0-2 SEC) with 25 points. He shot 13-for-13 from the foul line.

Grant Williams added 22 points and eight rebounds for the Vols, who have lost their first two SEC games. Jordan Bone scored 18 points, and Admiral Schofield had 13 points.

Tennessee, coming off an overtime loss at Arkansas, started hot against Auburn. The Vols opened the game with a 23-9 run, capped by a three-point play by Schofield.

Auburn stormed back with a 21-7 run, tying the score 30-30 on a layup from Okeke with five minutes to go in the first half. Spencer had a layup and finished an alley-oop dunk off a Brown assist, sending the Tigers into the locker room with a 42-36 lead.

Tennessee surged in front in the second half. Turner scored off of an offensive rebound to give the Vols a 61-56 lead with less than nine minutes to play, but Auburn wouldn’t go away.

Brown knocked down his fourth 3-pointer from the top of the key, giving Auburn a 69-65 lead with six minutes left. Brown hit another 3-pointer three minutes later as the Tigers’ lead ballooned to 12.

Auburn closed it out at the foul line and picked up its first win in Knoxville since Jan. 7, 1998, ending a 10-game skid on the road against Tennessee. The win was also Auburn coach Bruce Pearl’s first road triumph over Tennessee, where he spent seven seasons coaching the Vols.

Auburn returns home to take on No. 22 Arkansas on Saturday.

Tennessee will look to bounce back when it hosts No. 17 Kentucky on Saturday.

--Field Level Media