No. 6 Tennessee takes apart Eastern Kentucky

Grant Williams posted a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 Tennessee coasted to a 95-67 win over visiting Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday night.

Admiral Schofield added 20 points on 8-for-9 shooting for the Volunteers, who led by at least 18 points throughout the second half. Tennessee’s Jordan Bone (14 points) and Yves Pons (10) also finished in double figures.

Tennessee (5-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season, an overtime defeat against No. 2 Kansas in the final of the NIT Season Tip-Off. The Volunteers increased their home winning streak to 12 games dating to the end of last season.

Nick Mayo scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Eastern Kentucky (3-4). Jomaru Brown finished with 14 points as the only other player to score in double figures for the Colonels, who fell to 0-2 against ranked opponents on the season.

The Volunteers went on a 9-0 run midway through the second half to go ahead 74-47. A pull-up jump shot by Jordan Bowden put Tennessee on top by 30 points with 7:13 to go.

Tennessee led 49-28 at halftime. Schofield led the Volunteers with 10 points at the break on 4-for-5 shooting.

The score was even at 11 after Mayo hit a jump shot with 11:58 to go in the first half. However, the Colonels could not keep pace for long as Tennessee then went on a 13-0 run to establish a 24-11 advantage with 10:25 left in the half.

Williams initiated the scoring binge with a turnaround hook shot that turned into a three-point play. Kyle Alexander added an alley-oop slam dunk off a lob from Lamonte Turner and a jump shot off a feed from Williams.

Mayo started his 100th consecutive game for Eastern Kentucky. The Maine native moved within 77 points of the school’s career scoring record of 1,832 points, which former guard Matt Witt set from 2002-06.

The game also marked Tennessee’s 500th game at Thompson-Boling Arena, which opened before the start of the 1987-88 campaign. The Volunteers improved to 371-129 at the venue.

Tennessee improved to 5-0 all-time against Eastern Kentucky. The programs met for the first time since Nov. 25, 2005.

