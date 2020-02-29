Florida's comeback attempt falls short at Tennessee

John Fulkerson scored a game-high 22 points Saturday, including the first 3-pointer of his career that helped to stem a late Florida run as Tennessee hung on for a 63-58 Southeastern Conference win in Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb 29, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; The Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers warmup before the game at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Josiah-Jordan James added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Volunteers (16-13, 8-8), while Santiago Vescovi chipped in 11 points and Jordan Bowden added 10. Tennessee hit 52.1 percent of its field goal attempts, drawing 16 assists off 25 baskets.

Kerry Blackshear overcame early foul trouble to finish with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Gators (18-11, 10-6). Noah Locke added 15 points, but Florida simply left itself too much ground to make up.

Down 48-29 with 11:59 left after Fulkerson dunked off James’ lob pass, the Gators climbed into contention behind pressure defense and the 1-2 combo of Blackshear and Locke. Blackshear hit two free throws with 2:55 remaining to pull Florida within 55-54.

But Fulkerson beat the shot clock and good defense with a stunning 3-pointer at the 2:24 mark for a four-point edge. He added a putback dunk with 45.4 seconds left to make it 60-56, and Vescovi sank two free throws for a 62-58 margin with 23.2 seconds on the clock.

Tennessee’s defense set an immediate tone by forcing turnovers on three of Florida’s first four possessions. And then things really went south for the Gators over the final 14 ½ minutes of the first half.

Beginning with Fulkerson’s short jumper at the 13:24 mark that gave the Volunteers the lead for good at 10-9, they outscored Florida 24-8 over the remainder of the half. Tennessee got balanced scoring, took care of the ball and harassed the Gators into one turnover after another.

Vescovi capped a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer that made it 26-14 with 5:22 left, the Vols’ largest lead of the day. Bowden’s jumper with 1:55 remaining finished off a 6-0 burst that enabled Tennessee to get to halftime with a 32-17 lead.

Tennessee held Florida to 6-of-18 shooting from the field and scored 13 points off 11 turnovers in the first half.

—Field Level Media