No. 16 Tennessee bests Georgia, clinches share of SEC title

Admiral Schofield scored 23 points, including a clutch jumper with 17 seconds to play, as No. 16 Tennessee beat Georgia 66-61 and won a share of the SEC regular-season title Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Jordan Bowden hit a pair of free throws to give Tennessee a one-point lead with one minute left, and Schofield hit a turnaround jumper on the Vols’ next possession to help seal the win.

It’s the first SEC title for Tennessee since 2008.

Grant Williams finished with 22 points before fouling out with 3:33 to play, and Lamonte Turner hit three big 3-pointers to rally the Vols back from a nine-point deficit in the second half.

Schofield energized the crowd and capped an 8-0 run with an extra-effort steal that led to a one-handed dunk to cut Georgia’s lead to 45-44 with 13 minutes left in the second half.

The Bulldogs (16-14, 7-11 SEC) went more than six minutes in the second half without scoring as Tennessee climbed back into the game. Turner hit a 3-pointer to tie the score 49-49 at the 10-minute mark.

Turner hit another 3-pointer four minutes later that gave Tennessee (23-7, 13-5 SEC) its first lead since early in the first half.

Yante Maten led Georgia with 18 points and nine rebounds, and Rayshaun Hammonds added 12 points.

In a physical first half, Maten and William Jackson II hit jumpers on consecutive possessions to help Georgia build a 27-19 lead with seven minutes left before intermission. The Bulldogs’ lead grew to 11 on a layup by Tyree Crump before Tennessee guard Jordan Bone hit a 3-pointer from the left wing to bring the Vols back within 42-34 at halftime.

The Volunteers snapped a five-game losing streak to Georgia and have won four in a row heading to the SEC tournament. They will be the second seed in the tourney, which tips off Wednesday in St. Louis, Mo.

