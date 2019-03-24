Tennessee survives scare in OT win vs. Iowa

EditorsNote: shortened headline; minor fix

Junior power forward Grant Williams scored six of his 19 points in overtime as Tennessee blew a 25-point lead before posting an 83-77 victory over Iowa on Sunday in NCAA Tournament second-round play at Columbus, Ohio.

Senior guard Admiral Schofield also scored 19 points in the South Region contest for the second-seeded Volunteers (31-5). Junior guard Lamonte Turner scored 15 points and junior point guard Jordan Bone added 14 for Tennessee, which never trailed.

The Volunteers will face third-seeded Purdue in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Louisville, Ky.

Junior guard Jordan Bohannon scored 18 points and junior guard Isaiah Moss added 16 for the 10th-seeded Hawkeyes (23-12). Sophomore forward Luka Garza tallied 13 points and junior power forward Tyler Cook and freshman guard Joe Wieskamp added 11 apiece for Iowa, which shot 39 percent from the field and went 7 of 21 from 3-point range.

Williams made two free throws, Bone knocked down a 3-pointer and Williams added a hoop during Tennessee’s seven-point flurry to begin the overtime. The Hawkeyes finally scored on Garza’s two free throws with 2:24 left and Williams responded with a basket 26 seconds later to push the Volunteers’ lead to 80-73.

Iowa later moved within 81-77 on Bohannon’s layup with 11.2 seconds remaining but Bone made two free throws with 9.5 seconds left as Tennessee closed it out.

The Volunteers shot 46.7 percent from the field and were 8 of 20 from long range.

Turner buried a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:17 left in regulation to give Tennessee a 70-67 lead. Junior guard Jamie Bowden split two free throws with 57.9 seconds before Iowa recovered to tie it at 71 as Moss drove for a hoop with 50.9 seconds left and Wieskamp made two free throws with 20.8 seconds remaining.

Iowa began digging itself out of a 21-point halftime deficit behind Cook, who scored 11 points during a 16-4 surge that saw the Hawkeyes pull within 53-44 with 13:35 remaining.

Iowa used a 10-0 run later to trim Tennessee’s lead to 61-58. Bohannon drained a 3-pointer with 8:14 left and Garza added two free throws to cap it.

Garza later converted a three-point play and Moss barely beat the shot clock with a 3-pointer from the left corner to pull the Hawkeyes within 65-64 with 4:23 to play.

Iowa finally caught Tennessee at 67 with 2:39 left when Bohannon made three free throws after a controversial foul call on Turner.

Schofield scored 17 first-half points as the Volunteers built a 49-28 halftime lead.

Schofield’s driving hoop elevated the margin to 25 at 44-19 with 4:22 remaining.

—Field Level Media