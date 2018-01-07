Schofield, No. 23 Vols sink No. 17 Kentucky

Junior forward Admiral Schofield contributed 20 points, nine rebounds and four steals, and No. 23 Tennessee picked up its first Southeastern Conference win of the season, knocking off No. 17 Kentucky 76-65 on Saturday night at Knoxville, Tenn.

Sophomore forward Grant Williams added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Volunteers, who have won four of their past five home games against the Wildcats. Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) outscored the Wildcats 47-28 in the second half.

Freshman guard Quade Green scored 14 points to pace Kentucky (12-3, 2-1). Freshman forward PJ Washington scored 13 points before leaving with an apparent leg injury with 12:33 remaining, and sophomore forward Wenyen Gabriel scored 11 before fouling out with 11:58 to play.

The Volunteers are the first team to win three consecutive home games against the Wildcats during John Calipari’s nine seasons at Kentucky.

The Wildcats shot just 36 percent from the field in the second half to finish at 46.2 percent. Tennessee shot 54.8 percent in the second half and 45.5 percent for the game.

The Volunteers trailed by eight at halftime before opening up the second half with a 10-2 burst to tie the game at 39 on a basket by Williams with 17:28 remaining.

On the way back down the court, Williams thrust his body into Gabriel just past midcourt and continued to press his body into Gabriel for a second and third time. Gabriel’s left elbow caught Williams in the mouth to draw blood as the officiating crew called an offensive foul on Williams.

In the aftermath, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes received a technical foul for arguing, and Calipari also got a technical for being out of the coach’s box.

Kentucky soon took a 47-44 lead, but the Volunteers ripped off the next 10 with James Daniel draining a 3-pointer to give Tennessee a seven-point edge with 11:12 remaining. The advantage reached 64-53 on Williams’ inside basket with 6:18 to play.

A tip-in and free throw by Schofield with 2:11 left again gave the Volunteers an 11-point lead. Schofield later punctuated the victory with a breakaway dunk with 23 seconds to play.

Kentucky finished the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 37-29 advantage into the break.

