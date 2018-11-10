Williams, No. 6 Tennessee cruise past Louisiana

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, change JaKennan to JaKeenan; 6th graf, change continue to continued; 10th graf, take out repetitive score

Grant Williams scored 31 points as No. 6 Tennessee rolled to an 87-65 non-conference victory against visiting Louisiana on Friday night in Knoxville, Tenn.

Williams made 11-of-15 field-goal attempts to lead a balanced Volunteers attack, as all five starters scored in double figures and the team improved to 2-0. Admiral Schofield added 15 points, and Jordan Bone, Jordan Bowden and Kyle Alexander scored 10 each.

JaKeenan Gant led the Ragin’ Cajuns (1-1) with 18 points, and Marcus Stroman had 11. Justin Miller came off the bench to score 10.

The Volunteers led 48-31 at halftime, but the Cajuns started chipping away early in the second half.

Malik Marquetti made back-to-back 3-pointers, and Gants scored five straight points as Louisiana crept within 61-48 midway through the second half.

Williams made a 3-pointer and a layup, and Bowden added a 3-pointer as Tennessee bounced back to increase the lead to 73-52. The Volunteers maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way as they continued to outshoot the Cajuns.

Tennessee shot 54.0 percent from the field and Louisiana shot 39.7 percent. Tennessee made 9 of 21 3-pointers and Louisiana made 8 of 25.

Bone and Williams each made a 3-pointer as Tennessee got off to a fast start, opening a 19-13 lead.

Williams made a jumper and a 3-pointer, and Bowden converted a four-point play as the Volunteers increased the lead to 41-22.

Louisiana scored the final four points of the half as Miller made a layup, and Trajan Wesley hit a pair of free throws.

But the disparity in shooting continued in the second half as the Volunteers prevailed without being seriously threatened.

