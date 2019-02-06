No. 1 Tennessee adds 18th double-digit win in 22 games

Junior power forward Grant Williams and senior guard Admiral Schofield scored 13 points apiece and top-ranked Tennessee extended its school-record winning streak to 17 games with a 72-60 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night in Southeastern Conference play at Knoxville, Tenn.
Junior guard Jordan Bowden added 12 points and junior point guard Jordan Bone recorded 11 points and seven assists for the Volunteers (21-1, 9-0 SEC). It is the first time Tennessee has ever started SEC play with nine straight wins.
Freshman guard Javon Pickett scored 12 points for Missouri but was just 5 of 18 from the field. Senior guard Jordan Geist added 11 points, and freshman guard Xavier Pinson registered 10 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (11-10, 2-7).
Sophomore guard Mark Smith (ankle), the Tigers’ second-leading scorer, missed his fourth straight game.
Tennessee shot 49.1 percent from the field and was 5 of 15 from 3-point range.
The Tigers shot 35.4 percent from the field, including 8 of 27 from behind the arc.
Senior forward Kyle Alexander had eight rebounds and four blocked shots for the Volunteers, who posted their 18th double-digit win of the season.
Missouri stayed within range and trailed 60-52 after Geist knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:47 remaining.
But the Volunteers answered with seven straight points as Bowden made two free throws, Bone knocked down a jumper and junior guard Lamonte Turner buried a 3-pointer to make it a 15-point margin with 4:30 remaining.
Bone drained a 3-pointer to again push the lead to 15 with two minutes left.
The Volunteers used an 11-0 run to open up a 50-35 advantage with 14:58 remaining before the Tigers whittled away to move within eight.
Tennessee led by as many as 12 points in the first half en route to a 37-31 lead at the break.
The Tigers held a 17-13 lead after Pickett’s jumper with 12:31 left in the half before the Volunteers exploded with an 18-2 surge. Alexander capped the run with a 10-footer to give Tennessee a 31-19 lead with 5:13 remaining.
Geist and Pickett hit back-to-back 3-pionters to pull Missouri within five with 2:19 left.
