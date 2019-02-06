No. 1 Tennessee adds 18th double-digit win in 22 games

Junior power forward Grant Williams and senior guard Admiral Schofield scored 13 points apiece and top-ranked Tennessee extended its school-record winning streak to 17 games with a 72-60 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night in Southeastern Conference play at Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb 5, 2019; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers players warmup prior to their game against the Missouri Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Junior guard Jordan Bowden added 12 points and junior point guard Jordan Bone recorded 11 points and seven assists for the Volunteers (21-1, 9-0 SEC). It is the first time Tennessee has ever started SEC play with nine straight wins.

Freshman guard Javon Pickett scored 12 points for Missouri but was just 5 of 18 from the field. Senior guard Jordan Geist added 11 points, and freshman guard Xavier Pinson registered 10 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (11-10, 2-7).

Sophomore guard Mark Smith (ankle), the Tigers’ second-leading scorer, missed his fourth straight game.

Tennessee shot 49.1 percent from the field and was 5 of 15 from 3-point range.

The Tigers shot 35.4 percent from the field, including 8 of 27 from behind the arc.

Senior forward Kyle Alexander had eight rebounds and four blocked shots for the Volunteers, who posted their 18th double-digit win of the season.

Missouri stayed within range and trailed 60-52 after Geist knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:47 remaining.

But the Volunteers answered with seven straight points as Bowden made two free throws, Bone knocked down a jumper and junior guard Lamonte Turner buried a 3-pointer to make it a 15-point margin with 4:30 remaining.

Bone drained a 3-pointer to again push the lead to 15 with two minutes left.

The Volunteers used an 11-0 run to open up a 50-35 advantage with 14:58 remaining before the Tigers whittled away to move within eight.

Tennessee led by as many as 12 points in the first half en route to a 37-31 lead at the break.

The Tigers held a 17-13 lead after Pickett’s jumper with 12:31 left in the half before the Volunteers exploded with an 18-2 surge. Alexander capped the run with a 10-footer to give Tennessee a 31-19 lead with 5:13 remaining.

Geist and Pickett hit back-to-back 3-pionters to pull Missouri within five with 2:19 left.

—Field Level Media