No. 18 Tennessee mauls Ole Miss

Forward Grant Williams and Lamonte Turner formed a formidable inside-outside combination, scoring 17 points apiece Saturday as No. 18 Tennessee surpassed its win total from last season with a 94-61 rout of Mississippi at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Williams shot 6 of 11, and the 6-foot-7 sophomore reached double figures for the 19th time. Turner shot 6 of 8 and made five 3-pointers as the Volunteers shot 53.2 percent overall and made 44.8 of their 3-point tries (13 of 29).

Forward Admiral Schofield posted his second double-double of the season with 15 and 12 rebounds for Tennessee, which won its fifth straight going into a Tuesday visit to Kentucky. The Volunteers (17-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) also won for the eighth time in nine games.

Kyle Alexander added 14 points as Tennessee never trailed en route to its third straight blowout win. The Vols totaled 27 assists and made 20 of their last 26 shots.

Reserve Bruce Stevens led the Rebels (11-12, 4-6) with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Ole Miss shot 35 percent (21 of 60) though it made 44 percent of its 3-pointers (11 of 25).

Terence Davis added 13 points but misfired on 11 of 16 shots for Ole Miss. Leading scorer Deandre Burnett was held to seven points on 2-of-13 shooting from the floor.

The Volunteers scored the first six points of the game and held a 12-3 lead on a 3-pointer by James Daniel III. Tennessee then scored 10 straight points in a span of 4:04 for a 27-15 lead on a jumper by Williams with 3:49 left in the half, and they carried a 35-25 lead into halftime.

The Rebels scored the first seven points of the second half before Tennessee gradually pulled away. The lead swelled over double digits at 44-32 on a 3-pointer by Jordan Bone with 16:39 remaining, and a basket by Jordan Bowden pushed the advantage to 69-48 with about eight minutes left.

--Field Level Media