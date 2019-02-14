No. 1 Tennessee handles South Carolina for 19th straight

Feb 13, 2019; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) leads teammates in a pregame dunk ritual prior to their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Admiral Schofield’s 21-point, 10-rebound double-double led five Tennessee players in double figures Wednesday night as the No. 1 Volunteers extended their school-record winning streak to 19 games with an 85-73 win over South Carolina in Knoxville, Tenn.

Jordan Bowden came off the bench to score 16 points for Tennessee (23-1, 11-0), while Jordan Bone, Lamonte Turner and Kyle Alexander each added 10. SEC scoring leader Grant Williams was held to eight, far below his 19.9 average, but nearly contributed a triple-double with nine rebounds and seven assists.

Georgetown transfer Tre Campbell canned all five 3-point attempts and scored a team-high 19 points for the Gamecocks (12-12, 7-4), who went 14 of 23 on 3-balls but never got the deficit into single digits in the second half. Chris Silva chipped in a 17-point, 15-rebound double-double, and Hassani Gravett added 15 points in a reserve role.

It wasn’t nearly enough against the deep, experienced Volunteers. They sank 49.3 percent of their field-goal attempts, drawing 22 assists on 34 made buckets, and also outrebounded South Carolina 41-33, converting 14 offensive rebounds into 20 second-chance points.

Next up for Tennessee: A Saturday night showdown at No. 5 Kentucky, which is coming off a controversial upset loss Tuesday night to No. 19 LSU.

South Carolina got off to a solid start, establishing a 15-12 lead at the 13:07 mark of the first half as Gravett connected on a 3-pointer. Then Tennessee ran off and hid with a 21-3 tear that gave it a 33-18 advantage with 6:39 left after an Alexander jam.

The Gamecocks found firmer footing after a Bowden 3-ball put them down by 41-23 with 5:03 remaining, responding with seven straight points. The margin eventually made it back up to 15 before Campbell drained a jumper with 28 seconds on the clock to pull South Carolina within 49-36 at the half.

The Volunteers canned 52.8 percent of their shots in the first half and did a good job making the extra pass, drawing 12 assists on 19 field goals.

