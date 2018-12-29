No. 3 Vols thump Tenn. Tech for 7th straight win

Junior forward Grant Williams scored 25 points on 10-of-11 shooting to lead No. 3 Tennessee to an easy 96-53 victory over visiting Tennessee Tech on Saturday in non-conference play in Knoxville, Tenn.

Junior point guard Jordan Bone added 16 points and 10 assists for his second career double-double as the Volunteers (11-1) won their seventh consecutive game. Senior guard Admiral Schofield tallied 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting and sophomore forward John Fulkerson scored a career-best 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

Tennessee shot 63.8 percent from the field while dispatching the Golden Eagles, who made the 102-mile journey from Cookeville to Knoxville.

Freshman guard Jr. Clay scored 16 points for Tennessee Tech (4-9), which dropped to 1-24 all-time against Tennessee. The Golden Eagles’ lone victory over the Volunteers was a 73-62 decision on Dec. 4, 1996.

Tennessee Tech is 0-7 on the road against a slate that includes Memphis (76-61 loss), North Carolina (108-58), Michigan State (101-33) and now Tennessee. The Golden Eagles shot 36.8 percent from the field and were outrebounded 38-27.

Senior forward Courtney Alexander II collected 10 rebounds for Tennessee Tech.

Williams scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting in the first half as the Volunteers held a 51-33 lead. Tennessee shot 74.2 percent from the field over the first 20 minutes en route to its 16th consecutive home victory.

The Volunteers used an early 13-2 lead to open up an 18-6 advantage on Bone’s layup with 13:06 left. The lead first went above 20 on a dunk by sophomore forward Yves Pons to make it 31-10 with 9:31 remaining.

Later in the half, Fulkerson delivered back-to-back dunks to cap an 8-0 burst to stretch the lead to 47-20 with 3:05 remaining.

The Golden Eagles closed the half with a 13-4 spurt to trim their deficit to 18.

Tennessee pushed its lead back up to 30 in the second half as back-to-back dunks by Pons and Schofield made it 79-49 with 12:31 remaining. Those hoops were part of a 20-0 run that saw the lead reach 93-49 as the Golden Eagles went 9:09 without a point until Clay buried a 3-pointer with 1:31 left.

—Field Level Media