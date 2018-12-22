Williams scores 22, No. 3 Tennessee tops Wake Forest

Junior forward Grant Williams recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead No. 3 Tennessee to an 83-64 victory over visiting Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon in nonconference play at Knoxville, Tenn.

Senior forward Kyle Alexander scored a career-best 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting and also grabbed eight rebounds as the Volunteers (10-1) won their sixth straight game. Junior guard Jordan Bone contributed 18 points and five assists while senior guard Admiral Schofield tallied 12 points.

Sophomore guard Chaundee Brown scored 19 points for Wake Forest (6-4). Junior guard Brandon Childress added 14 for the Demon Deacons, who shot just 40.7 percent from the field and were 5 of 23 from 3-point range.

The Volunteers shot 53.3 percent from the field and made only 3 of 13 from behind the arc. Tennessee committed just five turnovers and Wake Forest had eight miscues.

The contest marked the first time Wake Forest played in Knoxville since an 81-63 setback on Dec. 20, 1967.

Tennessee led by 12 points at the break and began the second half with an 8-2 run. Junior guard Jordan Bowden capped the burst with two free throws to make it 50-32 with 17:02 remaining.

The Volunteers pushed the margin above 20 for the first time when Schofield hit a jumper to make it 56-35 with 14:44 left.

Tennessee kept on the heat and two free throws by Williams increased the lead to 71-44 with 8:15 remaining.

The Volunteers led comfortably the remainder of the contest while closing it out.

Williams scored 17 points in the first half to help Tennessee hold a 42-30 advantage.

The Demon Deacons trailed 27-25 after two free throws by freshman forward Isaiah Mucius with 4:47 left. The Volunteers scored the next seven and 13 of 16 with Williams capping the surge with a jumper and two free throws to make it 40-28 with 55 seconds remaining.

