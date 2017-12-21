No. 21 Tennessee holds off stubborn Furman

Admiral Schofield recorded a double-double and No. 21 Tennessee survived a stern test from Furman in a 66-61 win Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

Schofield scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, and Jordan Bowden finished with 21 points for the Volunteers (8-2), who bounced back from a loss to North Carolina on Sunday with a hard-fought win over the Palidans.

Grant Williams hit a one-handed floater off a spin move in the lane to give the Volunteers a 63-61 lead with 54 seconds to play.

Furman’s Devin Sibley missed a contested runner on the Paladins’ next possession, and the Volunteers made enough free throws down the stretch to secure the win.

Sibley scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half to lead Furman (9-4), which had its five-game winning streak snapped.

Williams added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Volunteers, who outrebounded Furman 47-34.

Furman led by as many as seven points in a tight, back-and-forth first half dominated by defense. Bowden had 12 points in the first half for the Vols, including a three-point play that gave Tennessee a 27-24 lead with 2:18 left in the half. The Vols led 29-26 at the break.

Schofield and Bowden combined to score the first five points of the second half as the Vols extended their lead to 34-26.

Sibley, the reigning Southern Conference Player of the Year, heated up for Furman in the second half. The senior scored the Paladins’ first 13 points of the half before picking up his fourth foul and going to the bench.

Furman hung tough, even with Sibley on the bench, and took a 47-46 lead on three free throws from Geoff Beans with 10:33 left in the second half.

The teams exchanged the lead multiple times in the final 10 minutes.

John Davis III hit a jumper that gave Furman a 59-57 lead with 3:33 to play. Bowden answered with a layup, and Schofield hit a jump-hook from the baseline to give Tennessee the lead back. The Vols would not trail again.

NOTES: Tennessee G James Daniel III, in his 100th career game, scored his 2,000th career point on a jumper in the first half. ... Tennessee has won all 11 meetings with Furman. ... The Paladins have 10 days off to regroup before opening Southern Conference play at VMI on Dec. 30. ... The Volunteers travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. on Saturday to take on Wake Forest.