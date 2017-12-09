Preview: Lipscomb at Tennessee

Having bounced back nicely from a loss in its stiffest test of the young season, Tennessee has its sights set on its next major challenge - but first, it will look to dispatch visiting Lipscomb on Saturday afternoon. The Volunteers have won three straight games and will try not to look past the Bisons as they gear up for a showdown with North Carolina in a little over a week from now.

An 85-76 setback against Villanova ended Tennessee’s hopes of winning the Battle 4 Atlantis, but the Volunteers responded well with victories over NC State, Mercer and Georgia Tech to right the ship. Lamonte Turner erupted for 24 points in a reserve role to lead Tennessee past the Yellow Jackets 77-70, prompting head coach Rick Barnes to say afterward: “Lamonte’s experience was huge. He had that look where I thought I thought he had great command of himself.” It was yet another strong showing against the ACC for Tennessee, which also beat Clemson in exhibition play. Lipscomb will look to put up some resistance Saturday, having won four of its previous five games following back-to-back defeats.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, SEC Network

ABOUT LIPSCOMB (6-3): Garrison Matthews paces the Bisons in scoring at 19.6 points per game but will be looking for more consistency moving forward; the junior guard overcame a dismal eight-point showing in a 95-86 overtime win over Tennessee State with 26 points in 33 minutes in a 69-54 triumph over Belmont two days later. Forward Rob Marberry contributes 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds and has showed off his passing prowess in recent games, recording five assists in back-to-back games. Discipline has been an issue for Lipscomb, which incurs 22.4 fouls per game - ranking 330th out of 351 Division I schools.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (6-1): The Volunteers were somewhat fortunate to prevail against Georgia Tech despite a down game from scoring leader Grant Williams (15.7 points per game); the sophomore forward had just 11 points in 24 foul-riddled minutes for his lowest scoring output since the second game of the season. Admiral Schofield adds 11.7 points and has scored in double figures in six of seven games this season, while Turner chips in 10.7 points and is shooting a red-hot 93.3 percent from the foul line - including a 9-for-9 showing vs. the Yellow Jackets. Tennessee averages 18.7 assists per game, tied for 14th-most in the nation.

TIP-INS

1. Teams are averaging just 24.4 first-half points against Tennessee, second-fewest in the country.

2. Volunteers G Jordan Bowden leads the team and ranks 10th in the SEC in field-goal percentage (58.7).

3. The Bisons commit 16.7 turnovers per game; only 22 teams average more.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 86, Lipscomb 67