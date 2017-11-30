FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennessee motors past Mercer
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Supreme Court
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
Science
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 30, 2017 / 2:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tennessee motors past Mercer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennessee motors past Mercer

Sophomore forward Grant Williams scored 21 points to help Tennessee roll to an 84-60 victory over Mercer on Wednesday night in nonconference play at Knoxville, Tenn.

Sophomore guard Jordan Bowden 16 of his season-best 18 points in the first half for the Volunteers, who shot 55.6 percent from the field. Junior forward Admiral Schofield had 10 points for Tennessee (5-1).

Senior guard Jordan Strawberry scored a season-best 20 points for the Bears (5-3). Sophomore guard Ethan Stair added 11 points for Mercer, which shot 37.8 percent from the field.

The Volunteers never trailed and were 13 of 25 from 3-point range. Tennessee scored 32 points off 20 Mercer turnovers.

The 20-point outing was the third of the season for Williams, and Bowden made 7 of 10 shots from the field.

Strawberry, the son of former baseball star Darryl Strawberry, made three of Mercer’s seven 3-point baskets.

The Bears trailed by 25 points at halftime but inched within 51-34 on Strawberry’s basket with 17:06 remaining. Sophomore guard Lamonte Turner hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap an 11-2 run to push the Tennessee lead to 26 with 14:42 remaining.

The Volunteers’ lead topped out at 30 points on a three-point play by Williams with 9:56 left.

Tennessee led 49-24 at the break after making 12 of its final 13 first-half shots. The Volunteers were 18 of 27 in the half.

Bowden was 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

Bowden and Schofield each drained 3s during a 10-0 burst that saw the Volunteers open a 28-7 lead with 7:38 left in the half.

Junior guard Chris Darrington’s layup gave Tennessee a 28-point lead with 1:26 to play.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.