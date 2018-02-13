Lual-Acuil's put-back lifts Baylor past Texas in 2 OTs

Jo Lual-Acuil Jr.’s put-back dunk after a missed shot with six seconds to play lifted Baylor to a 74-73 double overtime victory over Texas on Monday in a crucial Big 12 Conference game at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Texas had a chance to win the game, but Kerwin Roach II’s desperate drive under duress with two seconds left glanced off the rim and was corralled by Baylor, which swept the season series from the Longhorns.

Terry Maston scored 26 points, including 12 in the two overtimes, as Baylor ground out the win while outshooting Texas from the floor 45.6 percent to 36.1 percent. The Longhorns made just 3 of 19 3-point attempts. The Bears weren’t much better at 4 of 15.

Manu Lecomte added 16 points for Baylor while Lual-Acuil contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (16-10, 6-7 Big 12).

Mohamed Bamba led Texas (15-11, 5-8) with 16 points and 16 rebounds. Matt Coleman, Roach and Dylan Osetkowski added 15 points each for the Longhorns, who have lost a season-high three consecutive games.

Coleman led all scorers in the low-scoring first half with seven points while Lecomte paced the Bears with six. Texas had 16 total rebounds over the first 20 minutes of play and Bamba had eight of them as Baylor took a 25-22 lead into the locker room.

Coleman’s 3-pointer and layup on successive possessions in the final minute of regulation brought Texas within 55-54 with 26.6 seconds to play. After Lacomte hit one of two chances from the charity stripe, Coleman drove to the basket and drew a foul with 12.6 seconds remaining. His two free throws tied the game at 56. That was the score heading to overtime.

After two Coleman foul shots cut the Baylor lead to two points in the first OT, Texas forced a shot-clock violation and had a chance to tie or win the game with 7.6 seconds to play. Roach II drove the lane, was fouled with 3.2 seconds remaining and made both free throws to force a second overtime.

Next up for Baylor is a Saturday home game against surging No. 7 Texas Tech, which has won six straight games to claim first place in the conference. Texas heads to Norman, Okla., for a rematch with No. 23 Oklahoma, also on Saturday.

