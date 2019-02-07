Roach, Coleman lead Texas to rout of Baylor

Kerwin Roach II scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and Matt Coleman III added 18 points as Texas put everything together for a full game for the first time in two months in a dominating 84-72 victory over Baylor on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

Feb 6, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Osetkowski (left) battles for a rebound against Baylor Bears forward Freddie Gillespie (33) in the first half at Frank Erwin Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Texas led 45-30 at halftime and pushed its advantage to 51-34 three minutes into the second half. Baylor answered with an 11-2 run to claw back within 53-45 with 15:25 to play.

Jase Febres then canned back-to-back 3-pointers to allow Texas (13-10, 5-5 Big 12) to pull back in front by 14 points. The Bears never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

The win was just the Longhorns’ second in their past five games and snapped a six-game losing streak to Baylor.

Baylor (15-7, 6-3) had won six straight games, five of them in Big 12 play, but the Bears never got on track Wednesday. Makai Mason, who scored 40 points in the Bears’ previous game, a 90-64 blowout of TCU on Saturday, had only five points on 1-of-7 shooting from the floor vs. the Longhorns.

Jaxson Hayes had 12 points for Texas, and Courtney Ramey scored 10.

Mark Vital led the Bears with 14 points, while Jared Butler scored 13, and Mario Kegler and Matthew Meyer added 10 points each for Baylor.

Texas did just about everything right in the first half, outshooting the Bears 61 percent to 42 percent, outrebounding Baylor 17-10 and playing in a much more aggressive manner.

Coleman led all scorers with 14 points in the first half on 4-of-5 shooting. Roach added 10, hitting all three of his shots from the floor.

Kegler paced the Bears with just six first-half points, with Mason scoring only five points.

Next up for Baylor is a home contest against Big 12 leader Kansas State on Saturday. The Longhorns return to play on Saturday at West Virginia.

