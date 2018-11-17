Texas stays unbeaten with romp over Citadel

Dylan Osetkowski scored 15 points and took 11 rebounds to lead four teammates with at least 12 points as Texas remained unbeaten with a 97-69 romp past The Citadel on Friday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

Texas led by 12 at halftime but put its pedal to the metal in the second half, using four 3-pointers by Jase Febres and a stifling defense to pull away, eventually building a 29-point margin on a 3-pointer by Kerwin Roach II with 3:55 to play.

Roach also scored 15 points for Texas (4-0), with freshman Courtney Ramey adding 13 and freshman Jaxson Hayes and Febres pouring in 12 each for the Longhorns, who played their best overall game of the season

The Citadel got a game-high 21 points from Lew Stallworth while Matt Fierson added 15 and Hayden Brown hit for 11 for the Bulldogs (2-2)

The Citadel more than held its own over the first seven and a half minutes, forging a 16-12 lead while going toe to toe with the bigger Longhorns. Osetkowski had a layup and a jumper to bring Texas even at 16 with 11:52 to play in the half, and a 3-pointer by Elijah Mitrou-Long put the Longhorns on top at 19-16 on the ensuing possession.

Texas then reeled off the next nine points to build a 28-16 advantage, with a pair of free throws from Ramey capping the Longhorns’ 16-0 run. The Longhorns would expand their advantage to as many as 14 points over the final eight minutes of the half before settling for a 42-30 lead at intermission.

The Bulldogs outshot Texas 43 percent-36 percent in the first half as the Longhorns hit just 2 of 20 of their shots from beyond the arc in the first 20 minutes. Texas forced 12 turnovers in the first half while committing just one.

Osetkowski led the Longhorns with 11 points in the first half while Stallworth paced all scorers with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting by halftime.

—Field Level Media