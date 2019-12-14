Febres scores 23 as Texas downs Central Michigan

Jase Febres had a game-high 23 points on with seven 3-pointers to lead Texas to an 87-76 win over Central Michigan in a non-conference game Saturday at Austin, Texas.

Courtney Ramey had 18 of his 20 points in the second half, making three 3-pointers, to help fuel the Longhorns’ surge after Texas (9-1) did not take a lead until 14:02 remained in regulation.

Texas was 14 of 25 from 3-point range, including 8 of 15 in the second half.

Matt Coleman III had 12 points, all in the first half, Jericho Sims finished with 10 points and Royce Hamm Jr. led the Longhorns with 12 rebounds.

Central Michigan (7-4) was led by four players in double-figure scoring — Kevin McKay (21 points), David DiLeo (15), Dallas Morgan (14) and Rob Montgomery (12). McKay made all seven of his field goal attempts and was 7 of 9 at the free throw line.

The Chippewas shot 53.6 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range to take a 42-36 lead at halftime. DiLeo had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and Montgomery had 11 points hitting both of his 3-point attempts in the first half.

The Chippewas did not trail in the first half and had a 29-20 advantage with 8:39 left.

Febres and Coleman each had 12 points in the first half shooting a combined 9 of 15 from the field and 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. Their teammates combined to make only 3 of 12 from the field and 0 of 3 from 3-point range.

An 8-0 run by Texas capped by a 3-pointer by Ramey with 16:09 left in regulation tied the game at 44. Central Michigan missed eight attempts from the field during that stretch.

Sims gave the Longhorns their first lead, 46-45, with 14:02 remaining on a jumper.

Behind three 3-pointers made by Febres, Texas went on a 12-2 run to open a 67-61 lead with 7:52 left.

A 10-2 run culminating with 4:50 remaining put the Longhorns up for good.

—Field Level Media