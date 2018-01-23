Bamba’s double-double paces Texas past Iowa State

Mohamed Bamba scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Texas rolled to a 73-57 win over Iowa State on Monday in Big 12 Conference play at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

Texas (13-7, 4-4 in Big 12 play) has neither won nor lost consecutive games over its past nine contests since capturing three straight outings on Dec. 16, 18 and 22.

The Cyclones had won two of their past three games, including a victory in Ames on Saturday over No. 8 Texas Tech, but never made a serious run at Texas on Monday after falling behind 20-9 midway through the first half.

Kerwin Roach II added 22 points for Texas while Eric Davis Jr. scored 11 and Dylan Osetkowski hit for 10. The Longhorns owned a 16-5 advantage in second-chance points, a 17-9 edge in bench scoring and a 30-20 bulge in points in the paint.

Nick Weiler-Babb and Lindell Wigginton scored 15 points each to lead Iowa State (11-8, 2-6). Cameron Lard added 12 for the Cyclones while Donovan Jackson scored just six points, 10 under his scoring average for the season.

Texas ruled the first half, roaring out of the gate and building as much as a 15-point lead before settling for a 38-29 advantage at halftime.

Bamba and Roach II paced the Longhorns in the half, scoring 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Lard led the Cyclones with 10 points while Jackson and Wigginton, both who average more than 16 points per game for Iowa State, only scored three points each.

The Cyclones cut the lead to 49-43 on a 3-pointer by Weiler-Babb with 12:56 to play but Texas answered emphatically by scoring the next seven points on a dunk by Roach II, a 3-pointer by Bamba and a bucket by Davis Jr.

Next up for Texas is Saturday home game vs. Mississippi. Iowa State hosts Tennessee, also on Saturday. Both games are part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

--Field Level Media