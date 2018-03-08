Osetkowski scores 20 to lead Texas past Iowa State in Big 12 tourney

Dylan Osetkowski scored 20 points to lead Texas to a 68-64 victory over Iowa State on Wednesday in a Big 12 tournament opening-round contest at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

Texas, the seventh-seed, will play No. 2-seeded and 14th-ranked Texas Tech on Thursday in the quarterfinals. The Longhorns’ victory likely clinched them a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Longhorns led 64-58 after a dunk by Jericho Sims with 3:42 to play but Iowa State roared back via a 6-2 run over the ensuing four minutes to pull within 66-64 with 1:14 remaining. Matt Coleman then sank a jumper for Texas with 44 seconds left and the Cyclones committed a turnover on the following possession.

After a Texas turnover, Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton missed a 3-pointer with 13 seconds to play and the Longhorns corralled the rebound. But Jacob Young missed a free throw, giving Iowa State another chance that failed with an errant 3-pointer with 4 seconds left.

Jase Febres added 12 points for Texas (19-13) while Sims scored 8 points and took 15 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Texas played without freshman forward Mohamed Bamba, who has now missed the past three and a half games with a toe injury. Bamba is a likely lottery pick in this year’s NBA draft. The Longhorns were also without guard Eric Davis Jr., who is suspended as school compliance officials continue to investigate an alleged report that he took $1,500 from an agent.

Wigginton led Iowa State with 20 points, and Cameron Lard and Zoran Talley Jr. added 14 and 12 points, respectively, for the Cyclones, who lost their seventh straight game and finished their season at 13-18, the only Big 12 team not to have an overall winning record in 2017-18.

The Longhorns roared back from early shooting woes that put them in a hole by scoring 16 of the final 19 points of the first half, including the final eight points to take a 34-31 lead at intermission.

Osetkowski led all scorers with 13 points in the first half; no one else had more than 5 points for the Longhorns. Texas took 36 shots in the first 20 minutes and 21 of them were from beyond the 3-point arc. The Longhorns missed their first nine 3-point attempts and ended up 5-of-21 from long distance before halftime.

Wigginton paced Iowa State with 9 points as the Cyclones shot 52 percent in the first half but also had 11 turnovers.

