Andrew Jones lifts No. 4 Texas over Iowa State

Andrew Jones scored a career-high 23 points as No. 4 Texas built a big second-half lead and held on during the furious final two minutes to outlast Iowa State 78-72 on Tuesday in Big 12 play in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns shrugged off a slow start to forge a 10-point lead at halftime and pushed that advantage to as many as 15 points early in the second half as Courtney Ramey, Matt Coleman III and Greg Brown canned consecutive 3-pointers.

But Texas fell in love with the outside shot late and when those missed the Cyclones forged a comeback. Iowa State clawed to within four points on a second-chance layup by Tyler Harris with 10 seconds to play but could get no closer.

The Longhorns (9-1, 3-0 in Big 12 play) have won five straight games, with their only loss of the season coming at home on Dec. 6 to Villanova, now the nation’s No. 3 team.

Brown added 15 points for the Longhorns, with Coleman scoring 13, and Jericho Sims and Ramey hitting for 10 points apiece.

Javan Johnson led the Cyclones with 21 points while Solomon Young tallied 13, and Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 10 points each.

Iowa State (2-6, 0-4) has lost six of its past seven games. The Cyclones’ have played four top-10 teams in their first eight contests.

Texas was up by as many as 12 points in the first half and took a 37-27 lead into intermission. Andrew Jones paced all scorers in the half with 11 points, while Kai Jones and Sims pulled down seven rebounds each for the Longhorns in the first half. Of the 16 shots Texas made over the first 20 minutes of play, 12 of them were either layups (eight) or dunks (four).

Young led Iowa State with 11 points in the half as the Cyclones shot just 38 percent

