Ramey's 3-pointer helps Texas top Iowa State

Courtney Ramey scored 14 points including a 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining to help Texas earn a 72-68 win over Iowa State on Saturday in Big 12 Conference play in Austin, Texas.

Feb 1, 2020; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) looks to pass around Iowa State Cyclones forward Zion Griffin (0) in the first half of the game against the at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Coleman III and Jericho Sims also scored 14 points each for Texas (14-7, 4-4 Big 12), while Donovan Williams matched his career high with 13 points off the bench.

Tyrese Haliburton and Rasir Bolton scored 14 points each to lead the Cyclones (9-12, 2-6). Solomon Young added 13 points for Iowa State, which has lost three straight games and eight of its past 10.

The Cyclones led by a point at the half and by as many as eight on Haliburton’s jumper with 12:45 to play. Texas pulled back to within 54-53 on two free throws by Williams with 7:32 remaining and again at 57-56 on a free throw by Jase Febres a minute and a half later.

Ramey’s 3-pointer with 1:06 to play gave the Longhorns their first lead since late in the first half. Bolton then missed a layup and, after an offensive rebound, a follow-up shot with 44 seconds left.

The Longhorns’ Kai Jones grabbed the rebound and was fouled and converted both free throws to push the Texas lead to 68-65. A turnover by the Cyclones’ Tre Jackson with 29 seconds left cost Iowa State a chance to try and tie the game.

Two free throws by Coleman and a dunk by Williams down the stretch finished off the Cyclones.

Texas shot 57 percent in the first half and led 21-13 on a Jones jumper with 10:52 to play in the half. But the Cyclones roared back, forging a 18-4 run capped by a Michael Jacobson jumper to sweep to the lead at 31-25 at the 3:12 mark.

The Longhorns, who were held without a point for more than five minutes, scored the half’s final four points to pull within 31-30 at intermission.

Haliburton led Iowa State with nine points while Andrew Jones matched that output for Texas. The Longhorns had 11 turnovers over the first 20 minutes.

