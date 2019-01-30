Texas stuns No. 11 Kansas, 73-63

Senior forward Dylan Osetkowski scored 16 points Tuesday as Texas ended a 10-game losing streak in its series with Kansas, stunning the No. 11 Jayhawks 73-63 at Austin, Texas.

Jan 29, 2019; Austin, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Jaxson Hayes (10) blocks a shot by Kansas Jayhawks guard Marcus Garrett (0) in the first half at Frank Erwin Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a consistently stingy defensive effort, the Longhorns (12-9, 4-4 Big 12) drew only two fouls through the first 32 minutes but finished with 13 fouls. They still held the Jayhawks (16-5, 5-3) to 43.1 percent shooting.

The win over Kansas was the first for fourth-year coach Shaka Smart while at Texas, though he guided VCU into the Final Four with an upset of the Jayhawks in 2011.

Kansas beat Texas 80-78 just 15 days ago at Lawrence, Kan.

The loss was the second straight for the Jayhawks and knocked them out of a first-place tie in the Big 12. They were held to a season-low 36.5 percent shooting in a loss Saturday at Kentucky.

Freshman guard Ochai Agbaji drew his first start and led Kansas with 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting. That was not enough to make up for an off night from Dedric Lawson.

The junior forward came in averaging a double-double but managed 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting after recording 49 points and 30 rebounds in his previous two games.

Kansas trailed 58-47 but pulled as close as four before Texas capitalized on accurate foul shooting (21 of 23) to seal just its second win in seven games.

Senior guard Kerwin Roach added 15 points for Texas, while freshman center Jaxson Hayes had 13 and sophomore guard Jase Febres 12.

Kansas matched a season-low scoring output for a half when it trailed 26-23 at the break. Lawson was held to two points in the first half on 0-of-4 shooting.

Agbaji, playing in just his seventh game since his freshman redshirt was shredded after the start of Big 12 play, led the Jayhawks with nine first-half points.

Texas countered behind Roach, who also scored nine points off three 3-pointers. The Longhorns led 23-12 with 5:03 remaining in the first half.

