Kansas State hangs on to topple Texas

Dean Wade scored 16 points as all five Kansas State starters scored in double figures, and the Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak with a 67-64 victory over Texas on Wednesday in Big 12 Conference play at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

A driving layup by Barry Brown with 1:00 to play pushed Kansas State’s lead to 66-61 but the Longhorns answered with a ringing, 30-foot 3-pointer by Eric Davis Jr. with 44 seconds remaining to cut the advantage to 66-64.

After two fouls on the ensuing Kansas State possessions, the Wildcats had the ball with 18.6 seconds to play and the shot clock off. The Longhorns had to foul three more times before they could send Kansas State to the free throw line, and when they did, Brown missed the front end of a one-and-one.

After Texas’ Matt Coleman tried to force a lob inside but instead turned over the ball, Wade was fouled and made only the first of two free throws, allowing the Longhorns a chance at a tying 3-pointer. But Texas never got a shot away as time expired.

Cartier Diarra added 13 point for the Wildcats (17-7, 6-5 Big 12) while Brown and Xavier Sneed hit for 11 points and Makol Mawien scored 10 points for Kansas State.

Texas’ Mo Bamba led all scorers with 18 points and took 12 rebounds while Davis tallied 13 points off the bench for the Longhorns (15-9, 5-6).

Kansas State outshot the Longhorns 53.8 percent to 41.9 percent in the first half but the game was tied at 34 at halftime. The game was tied four times and had five lead changes in the first half.

Texas took five more shots than the Wildcats over the first 20 minutes of action and made one less than Kansas State while converting more chances from the free-throw line (4-2) and grabbing more rebounds (18-14) than the Wildcats.

Bamba led all scorers with 15 points at the half on 5 of 7 shooting while Wade paced Kansas State with 11 points despite playing just 14 minutes because of foul trouble.

The Longhorns led 54-50 after a Matt Coleman jumper with 7:12 to play but then missed their next five shots and committed two turnovers, allowing Kansas State to forge a 9-0 run that pushed the Wildcats to a 59-54 advantage.

Texas returns to action Saturday at TCU while Kansas State heads home to host No. 7 Texas Tech, also on Saturday.

--Field Level Media