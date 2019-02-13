Brown, Sneed steer No. 18 Kansas State past Texas

EditorsNote: update 2: tweaks wording in lede

Barry Brown Jr. and Xavier Sneed poured in 16 points each and hit key free throws in the final minute as 18th-ranked Kansas State beat Texas 71-64 on Tuesday in a key Big 12 Conference contest at Austin, Texas.

Kansas State (19-5, 9-2 Big 12) has won nine consecutive league games and nine of 10 overall. The Wildcats avenged a 20-point loss to the Longhorns on Jan. 2.

The Wildcats’ nine-game conference winning streak is their longest in the Big 12 era and their longest in league action since they captured 11 consecutive Big Eight games from Jan. 14-Feb. 26, 1974.

Down by four at halftime, the Wildcats started the second half with a 10-3 run that netted them a 45-42 lead. Kansas State built its advantage to 67-60 on a 3-pointer by Kamau Stokes with 4:30 to play, and they led 68-64 with 1:26 remaining.

Two free throws by Sneed and another by Brown sandwiched around a missed 3-point attempt by Texas’ Courtney Ramey allowed the Wildcats to salt away the game.

Dean Wade added 12 points while Stokes and Makol Mawien had 11 points each for Kansas State, which is 9-1 this season when four or more players score in double figures.

Texas (14-11, 6-6) was led by Kerwin Roach II’s 17 points. Ramey scored 10 points.

The Longhorns had a two-game win streak snapped and fell to 6-2 in their past eight home games against AP Top 20 opponents.

The game was tied at 24 after a layup by the Wildcats’ Mawien with 7:04 to play in the first half. Texas then forged a 15-7 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Ramey, to take a 39-31 advantage with 1:37 remaining before settling for a 39-35 lead at halftime.

Both teams shot the ball well in the first half, with Texas canning 56 percent of its shots to the Wildcats’ 54 percent. Twenty-four of the Longhorns’ points came in the paint, as Texas had eight offensive rebounds that led to a 10-4 edge in second-chance points.

Roach led all scorers with 14 first-half points, with Ramey adding 10 over the first 20 minutes of play.

Kansas State was led in the half by Wade’s 10 points.

Kansas State played without one of its top reserves, sophomore guard Cartier Diarra, who didn’t make the trip to Austin because of an injured hand that will require surgery. Diarra will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

