Coleman leads Texas past No. 12 Oklahoma

Matt Coleman scored 22 points, including four free throws in the final 1:44, to help propel Texas to a 79-74 win over 12th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in Big 12 Conference play at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

A layup by Coleman with 5:00 to play gave Texas its first lead, at 68-66, since the opening minutes. Another layup, this time by Kerwin Roach II a minute later pushed the Longhorns’ lead to four points, capped a 13-0 run and sent the crowd of 15,553 into a frenzy.

Texas never lost the lead again, hitting key free throws and getting a rim-rattling reverse alley-oop dunk by Mohamed Bamba with 33 seconds to play to close out the game.

The Longhorns held Oklahoma’s Trae Young, the nation’s leading scorer at more than 30 points per game, to 19 points on 7-of-22 shooting, and just 2-of-14 from beyond the arc. Young did amass 14 assists in the loss.

Roach added 19 points for Texas (15-8, 5-5 Big 12). Dylan Osetkowski poured in 15 points for Texas and Bamba fought his way to 13 points and 9 rebounds.

Jamuni McNeace added 16 points for the Sooners while Rashard Odomes hit for 15 and Christian James scored 10 points for Oklahoma (16-6, 6-4) before fouling out with 1:44 to play.

Oklahoma led 40-35 at halftime despite just five points from Young (none after the first three minutes of the game) on 2-of-9 shooting from the floor.

Young made up for his shooting by dishing out nine assists in the half, with McNeace (the half’s leading scorer with 14 points) as the beneficiary of many of those passes.

Odomes added 10 points in the half for the Sooners, who outshot Texas 51.4 percent to 40 percent and owned a 22-15 rebounding edge over the first 20 minutes.

Texas was led by Osetkowski’s nine points and Roach’s eight in the first half.

The Sooners pushed their advantage to 50-40 on a jumper by Young with 16:26 to play, but Texas, mainly Coleman, responded with a 12-2 run to tie the game at 52 at the 12:26 mark. Coleman had seven of the Longhorns’ points in that surge.

Oklahoma roared back to stoke its advantage to 66-57 with 7:54 to play before a 3-pointer by Roach and two free throws by Bamba closed the gap to four points to help set the stage for the furious end game.

The Sooners return to the court on Monday when they host No. 15 West Virginia. Next up for Texas is a Wednesday home game versus Kansas State.

--Field Level Media