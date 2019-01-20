Longhorns upend No. 20 Oklahoma, snap three-game skid

Kerwin Roach II scored 23 points to lead Texas to a 75-72 home win over No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Longhorns and gave the Sooners their first losing streak of the season.

With Texas up one in the final minute, Oklahoma’s Christian James turned the ball over after dribbling the ball off his foot and out of bounds.

The Longhorns took advantage on the other end with a 3-pointer from Jase Febres that put Texas up four.

A missed free throw with 10 seconds left gave the Sooners a final chance to tie but a 3-pointer by Aaron Calixte hit off the front of the rim and a follow-up desperation shot from Kristian Doolittle from the corner fell well short to give Texas the victory.

Dylan Osetkowski added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Texas while Jaxson Hayes also scored 15.

James scored 15 of his team-high 20 points after halftime for the Sooners, but fouled out with 19 seconds remaining and the Longhorns up one.

Texas led by 10 late in the first half, thanks to strong early performances from Roach and Osetkowski. Roach scored 11 consecutive points during a 5-minute span early into the game, and the duo combined to score 21 consecutive points for the Longhorns.

It was the second consecutive game the Sooners scored 24 points in the first half - each a season low.

Both coaches shook up their starting lineups, with Texas’ Shaka Smart starting Courtney Ramey for the first time this season. Ramey went scoreless in 18 minutes.

Sooners coach Lon Kruger started Jamal Bieniemy, a freshman, and junior Rashard Odomes for the first time this season.

The move paid off, with Odomes hitting his first five shots before his first miss early in the second half.

For Bieniemy, the benefits came later. He scored all of his season-high 11 points in the second half, though had to leave the game for a bit in the final minute after his 3-pointer cut the Longhorns lead to one.

Odomes also scored 11.

