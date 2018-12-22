Diallo lifts Providence to win at Texas

Apollo Diallo scored 20 points, and Isaiah Jackson added 12 and a big steal late in the game as Providence outlasted Texas 71-65 on Friday in Austin, Texas, to win its third consecutive game.

The Friars (10-3) jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it, producing an answer with a big bucket or defensive stand every time Texas (7-4) made a run.

Providence led just 64-62 with 2:10 to play after a driving layup by the Longhorns’ Elijah Mitrou-Long capped a 5-0 Texas run. Diallo hit one of two free throws before Texas’ Matt Coleman III and Jase Febres missed 3-point attempts on back-to-back trips down the floor that could have tied the game.

Nate Watson added a layup with 32 seconds to play, and Jackson stole the ball on the Longhorns’ ensuing possession before Diallo canned a four free throws late to clinch the win.

Maliek White added nine points for the Friars. All nine players who saw the court for Providence contributed least four points.

Jaxson Hayes and Coleman led Texas with 13 points each. Dylan Osetkowski scored 12 and Courtney Ramey added 10 for the Longhorns, who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Texas played without its leading scorer, guard Kerwin Roach II, who missed the game due to a stomach illness.

Providence roared to a 6-0 lead and was up 11-2 after a 3-pointer by White at the 14:37 mark of the first half. Texas cut into the deficit and tied the game at 15 with a 3-pointer by Ramey with 10:10 to play in the half.

The Friars responded with a 12-4 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Jackson and eventually rebuilt their lead to 35-22 on a pair of free throws by Diallo with 3:37 to play in the half. Texas finished the half on a 13-4 run to trail just 39-35 at intermission.

Nichols led the Friars with 10 points in the first half and was matched by Ramey for Texas.

Providence pumped its lead back up to 10 points early in the second half before the Longhorns rallied again, closing within 51-50 on Coleman’s 3-pointer with 11:53 to play.

