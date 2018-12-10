Coleman’s big finish leads Texas past Purdue

Matt Coleman III scored 22 points, including six in the final two and a half minutes, as Texas outlasted Purdue 72-68 on Sunday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Longhorns led by a narrow 67-62 after a Coleman 3-pointer with 2:25 to play. Purdue had a chance to take the lead but Ryan Cline missed on a 30-foot, 3-point attempt with 1:16 remaining. Coleman then hit a jumper in the lane with 46 seconds remaining to boost the Longhorns’ advantage to 69-65 before Carsen Edwards poured in a ringing 3-pointer with 34 seconds left to make it a one-point game.

Coleman added a free throw with 21 seconds left but missed the back end, giving the Boilermakers another chance to tie or win. The Boilermakers’ Aaron Wheeler turned over the ball on the baseline while bumping into the Longhorns’ Jaxson Hayes, and, after a foul, Texas’ Elijah Mitrou-Long converted a pair of free throws to ice the win.

Hayes added 14 points for Texas (6-3) while Kerwin Roach II and Mitrou-Long scored 10 each for the Longhorns.

Edwards racked up a career-high tying 40 points for the Boilermakers in the loss, with Matt Haarms adding 10 for Purdue (6-4).

The two teams went back and forth for the first 15 minutes of the first half before Texas slowly fashioned a seven-point edge, at 28-21, on a 3-pointer by Roach with 3:54 to play in the half. The Longhorns built their edge to 34-26 on a dunk by Hayes with 2:30 remaining before Purdue finished the half with a 5-2 run to pull to within 36-31 at intermission.

Edwards led all scorers with 12 points over the first 20 minutes while Texas got 10 points in the half from Roach. The Longhorns outshot Purdue 48 percent to 40 percent in the first half and had nine assists on 11 made baskets.

The Boilermakers scored the first five points of the second half to take a 38-36 lead, after which the game changed hands on four occasions before Edwards poured in a 3-pointer with 13:28 to play to tie the score at 45.

Edwards scored seven points in a row for Purdue over a 1-minute, 2-seconds span of the game beginning at the 8:04 mark of the second half to propel the Boilermakers back in front at 57-55.

Both teams return to action on Saturday, with the Boilermakers traveling to Notre Dame and Texas playing the fourth game of a six-game homestand against Grand Canyon.

—Field Level Media