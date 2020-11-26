Balanced attack leads No. 19 Texas over UT Rio Grande Valley

Courtney Ramey scored 20 points to lead a balanced and deep Texas attack as the 19th-ranked Longhorns jumped out early and cruised to an easy 91-55 win over UT Rio Grande on Wednesday in the teams’ season opener in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns jumped on the Vaqueros in the early going, scoring 17 of the game’s first 21 points and limiting the visitors to just one field goal over the first nine minutes of the contest.

The game was never in doubt after Texas’ early burst, and the Vaqueros did not get any closer than 14 points in the second half as the Longhorns shot 76.2 percent (16 of 21) from the floor after halftime.

Matt Coleman III poured in 17 points and Kai Jones added 14 points on 6-of-6 shooting for the Longhorns. Texas also got 10 points (all in the first half) from Gerald Liddell.

Freshman Greg Brown III, one of the top-ranked recruits in the nation, started for Texas and scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his collegiate debut. Jericho Sims also pulled down 10 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Quinton Johnson II had 13 points to lead UT Rio Grande Valley. Chris Freeman and LaQuan Butler added 10 points each for the Vaqueros.

Texas led by as many as 19 points in the first half after a 3-pointer by Coleman at the 4:46 mark. The Longhorns weathered a late 10-0 run by the Vaqueros to go into halftime up 45-29.

Liddell’s 10 points for Texas led all scorers over the first 20 minutes while Jones hit for nine points.

Freeman and Johnson paced UT Rio Grande Valley with nine points apiece in the half.

Texas sank five of its first seven shots in the second half to short-circuit any thoughts of a comeback for the Vaqueros, forging a 58-37 lead with 15:23 to play.

--Field Level Media