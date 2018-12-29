Balanced attack lifts Texas past UT-Arlington

Jase Febres hit for a team-high 12 points off the bench, Kerwin Roach II and Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 11 each, and Texas rolled past visiting Texas-Arlington for a 76-56 win Friday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns led by just seven points at halftime but continually drove the lane through the first eight minutes of the second half and were rewarded with a 54-33 advantage. Texas-Arlington, meanwhile, went more than three minutes without a field goal in the middle part of the half and never found its stride.

Texas put away the game with an 8-0 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Mitrou-Long and Febres that granted the Longhorns a 64-40 lead with 8:19 remaining. The Longhorns led by as many as 27 points in the second half as Texas’ bench outscored the Mavericks’ reserves 37-17.

The win allowed Texas to finish its nonconference schedule with an 8-4 record and split a six-game December homestand that included losses to VCU, Radford and Providence by a combined 10 points.

Royce Hamm Jr. and Courtney Ramey contributed 10 points each for Texas, with Hamm reaching double figures for the first time in his career.

Edric Dennis paced the Mavericks (4-9) with 23 points while Brian Warren added 12. The loss was the eighth in nine games for Texas-Arlington, which has played an aggressive nonconference schedule that has included defeats at Indiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Gonzaga.

Texas ended the half by going without a field goal for the final four minutes and missing six of its final eight shots from the floor. Still, the Longhorns outshot Texas-Arlington 43 percent to 32 percent over the first 20 minutes and earned their 33-26 halftime lead by forcing six turnovers that they converted into 10 points.

Matt Coleman III led all scorers with nine points at the half, with Dennis pacing the Mavericks with eight points despite shooting 1 of 5 from the field.

The Longhorns return to the floor on Wednesday when they travel to Kansas State to begin Big 12 Conference play. Texas-Arlington heads home to open Sun Belt Conference play versus Georgia State on Thursday.

