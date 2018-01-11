Texas takes down No. 16 TCU in double OT

Jericho Sims scored 14 points, including the game-winning free throw with 5.3 seconds to play, as Texas upset No. 16 TCU 99-98 in double overtime on Wednesday in a key Big 12 Conference contest at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The Horned Frogs’ Vladmir Brodziansky’s layup off an Alex Robinson assist with 9.9 seconds left sent the game to overtime tied at 77.

Dylan Osetkowski canned a 3-pointer from the corner with eight seconds left in the first overtime to put Texas in front, but Brodziansky nailed a jumper at the buzzer to tie things at 88 and send the game into second extra period.

Osetkowski’s two free throws with 2:06 to play in double overtime tied the game at 94, and after another bucket by Brodziansky, two more free throws by Osetkowski knotted the game again at 96 with 58 seconds remaining.

TCU’s Jaylen Fisher calmly sank a pair of free throws that were answered on the other end by a jumper from Matt Coleman. After the Horned Frogs’ Desmond Bane missed a long jumper with 10 seconds remaining, Sims made one of two free throws to give Texas the lead for good.

Fisher then drove to the basket on Coleman and had a chance to win the game, but his layup rolled off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Eric Davis Jr. led the Longhorns (11-5, 2-2 Big 12) with 22 points. Osetkowski added 20 points, Coleman hit for 17 and dished out 12 assists, and Mohamed Bamba scored 10 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked five shots for Texas.

TCU’s Kenrich Williams, who had just three points at halftime, led all scorers with 26 points. Brodziansky added 19 points, all after halftime, for the Horned Frogs (13-3, 1-3 in Big 12). Robinson scored 14 and Fisher hit for 13 points, all after halftime after playing just two minutes in the first half because of foul trouble.

Texas played without junior guard Kerwin Roach II, its best perimeter defensive player, who was ruled out an hour before tipoff with a left hand injury that will keep him out indefinitely. Earlier in the day, the school announced that sophomore guard Andrew Jones was diagnosed with leukemia. There is no timetable for Jones’ return.

--Field Level Media