Brown's career night leads No. 13 Texas past Texas State

Freshman Greg Brown scored a career-high 18 points, all but two of them in the second half, as No. 13 Texas rolled to a big lead at halftime and ran away late to overwhelm Texas State 74-53 on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

The Longhorns led by 13 points at halftime and by 16 early in the second half before Texas State made a run by going inside consistently against taller Texas. But Brown led the final charge, scoring 12 consecutive points for the Longhorns over a 2 1/2-minute stretch to help salt away the win.

Texas holds its highest ranking in the Associated Press poll since it was No. 10 on Jan. 5, 2015. The Longhorns (5-1) have now won 27 consecutive games against Texas State.

Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey added 11 points each for the Longhorns. Jericho Sims contributed eight points and nine rebounds.

Mason Harrell led the Bobcats (3-2) with 14 points while Isiah Small and Shelby Adams scored eight points apiece.

The Longhorns never trailed and built their biggest lead of the first half on a free throw by Ramey with three seconds left that sent Texas to a 33-20 advantage at halftime. Texas State went without a point for the final 2:27 of the half and scored just two points over the final 5:16 after Small’s dunk brought the Bobcats to within 23-18.

Ten of the 11 players who saw the court for Texas in the first half scored, paced by Kai Jones with six points.

Harrell led Texas State with six points in the half, hitting the Bobcats’ only two 3-pointers before the break. Both teams were 2 of 9 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes.

The Longhorns pushed their lead to 16 points 3 1/2 minutes into the second half before Texas State forged a 12-3 run to pull back to within 43-36 with 11:26 to play.

Texas finished 7 of 22 on 3-point attempts while Texas State was 2 of 11.

--Field Level Media