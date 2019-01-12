No. 8 Texas Tech ends lengthy road skid at Texas

Matt Mooney scored 22 points, including eight in a key early-second half run, as No. 8 Texas Tech outlasted Texas 68-62 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 play at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

The win snapped Texas Tech’s 22-game losing streak to the Longhorns in Austin, dating back to Feb. 24, 1996. The Red Raiders still have not allowed any of their opponents to score over 70 this season.

Texas Tech (15-1, 4-0 Big 12) led just 61-57 after the Longhorns’ Matt Coleman III hit a jumper to cap a 6-0 Texas run with 1:45 to play.

After a turnover from each team, a missed shot by the Red Raiders’ Brandone Francis and a key offensive rebound by Tariq Owens, Francis hit both ends of a 1-and-1 opportunity at the free throw line with 46.7 remaining to expand the Texas Tech advantage to six points.

Mooney added a pair of free throws with 28 seconds left, and, after a Jaxon Hayes layup and free throw for Texas, Owens cemented the win with a two more from the charity stripe.

Jarrett Culver added 14 points for the Red Raiders, while Davide Moretti scored 13 and Owens had 12 for Texas Tech, which shot 44.4 percent from the field and went 7 of 19 from 3-point range.

Kerwin Roach II led Texas with 17 points, 13 of those in the first half, with Hayes tallying 15 and Jase Febres recording 13 for the Longhorns (10-6, 2-2).

Texas shot 40.4 percent from the field and was 7 of 20 from behind the arc.

After a dreadful first 10 minutes from both teams, Texas put together a 5-0 run capped by a 3-pointer by Roach II that gave the Longhorns their first lead, at 12-11. At the under-eight-minute timeout, the two teams had combined to make just 10 field goals, as both the Red Raiders and Longhorns struggled to find any offensive continuity.

The Red Raiders charged back to take a 23-21 lead on Mooney’s 3-pointer with 3:23 left before Texas finished off the half with a 9-3 run to garner a 30-26 advantage at halftime.

Roach led all scorers with 13 points over the first 20 minutes while Mooney paced Texas Tech with eight. The Longhorns outshot Tech 40 percent to 35.7 percent in the half and owned a 21-17 edge on the boards.

Mooney scored eight of the Red Raiders’ first 10 points and added a steal as Tech swooped to a 36-35 lead four minutes into the second half. The two teams traded baskets and the lead until Hayes tied the game at 48 on an alley-oop pass from Roach for a dunk with 8:09 to play.

The Red Raiders asserted themselves with a 7-0 run, scoring on a Culver jumper, a Moretti 3-pointer off a pretty feed from Mooney and a dunk by Norense Odiase and led 55-48 with 6:29 remaining.

Texas jumps from the flying pan into the fire for its next game, on the road against No. 7 Kansas on Monday. The Red Raiders head home to host No. 20 Iowa State on Wednesday.

