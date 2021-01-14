Late basket lifts No. 15 Texas Tech over No. 4 Texas

Mac McClung poured in a tiebreaking jumper with 2.2 seconds to play as part of his 22 points, and No. 15 Texas Tech earned a 79-77, come-from-behind win over No. 4 Texas on Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

A 3-pointer by Greg Brown III gave the Longhorns a 74-71 advantage with 2:58 to play. After a layup by Kevin McCullar Jr. cut the Red Raiders’ deficit to one point, Texas’ Courtney Ramey hit a 3-pointer from the corner.

However, the endgame belonged to Texas Tech. Two McClung free throws followed by a layup from the Red Raiders’ Terrence Shannon Jr. after a steal by Kyler Edwards tied the game at 77 with 44 seconds to play.

After a timeout, Texas’ Matt Coleman III missed a 3-point attempt, giving McClung an opening to convert his game-winner.

Coleman had a good look at a 3-pointer in Texas’ final possession, but the shot missed.

McCullar, a sophomore, added a career-high 16 points for the Red Raiders (11-3, 4-2 Big 12), who have won three consecutive games and five of the past six. Shannon had 14 points and Marcus Santos-Silva scored 12 for Texas Tech.

Andrew Jones led Texas (10-2, 4-1) with 20 points. Jericho Sims scored 16 while Ramey added 15 points and Coleman hit for 13 in the loss, which snapped the Longhorns’ six-game winning streak.

The Longhorns scorched the nets in the first half, shooting 50 percent from the floor against one of the nation’s top defensive teams before taking a 48-38 lead into halftime. The 48 points matched Texas’ high for a half this season.

Jones led all scorers with 18 points in the half -- going 4 of 6 from beyond the arc -- while Coleman added 10 points for the Longhorns. McClung scored 13 in the half to pace Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders chipped away at the lead, pulling within 69-67 on a put-back layup by Micah Peavy with 6:43 to play.

--Field Level Media