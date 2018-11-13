Texas shrugs off sluggish first half to beat Louisiana-Monroe

Kerwin Roach II scored 13 points and Dylan Osetkowski added 12 points and 10 rebounds as Texas shrugged off a ragged first half to post a 65-55 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Monday at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

The game was tied at 43 with 12:37 to play before the Longhorns finally found its stride, using seven straight points from Elijah Mitrou-Long and a change to from man-to-man, pressing defense to a zone to forge a 16-0 run and a 59-43 lead with 6:26 remaining.

Jaxson Hayes added 11 points and three blocked shots for the Longhorns (3-0) while Mitrou-Long contributed 9 points, all in a five-minute stretch of Texas’ big second-half run. The Longhorns owned a 34-26 edge in points in the paint and an 11-4 advantage in fast-break points.

Michael Ertel led the Warhawks (3-1) with 16 points — 12 of which came in the second half, while Travis Munnings added 15 points and 8 rebounds, and JD Williams hit for 10 for Louisiana-Monroe.

Texas led by as many as seven points, at 18-11, after a 3-pointer by Jase Febres with 9:15 to play in the first half. Louisiana-Monroe then scored the next 11 points to roar past the Longhorns and go up 22-18 with 4:33 left.

Hayes’ dunk a minute and a half later tied the game at 24, and the Longhorns took a 30-29 lead into intermission despite a 5:26 stretch without a field goal and 34 percent shooting from the floor in the opening 20 minutes.

Osetkowksi led the Longhorns with 7 points in the half, while Munnings poured in 15 points in the first half for the Warhawks, including a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining to keep the game close.

Louisiana-Monroe jumps from the flying pan into the fire, traveling to No. 11 Michigan State on Wednesday. Texas returns to the court on Friday when it hosts The Citadel.

—Field Level Media