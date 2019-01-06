Coleman leads Texas to Big 12 win over West Virginia

Matt Coleman III scored 17 points, including six in the final three minutes, as host Texas outlasted Big 12 Conference foe West Virginia 61-54 on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Texas led just 51-50 with 4:44 left after two free throws by the Mountaineers’ James Bolden. The Longhorns got an offensive rebound and a tip-in from Kerwin Roach II on their next possession to push their advantage to 53-50.

A free throw by Coleman with 2:50 to play added to Texas’ lead but was immediately answered by a putback dunk by West Virginia’s Derek Culver.

The Longhorns’ Jaxson Hayes scored on an alley-oop dunk of his own off a feed from Coleman to re-establish a four-point advantage, 56-52, and Texas was never challenged again as Coleman poured in a 3-pointer with 1:09 left and then finished off West Virginia with two free throws with 34 seconds remaining.

The victory was the fifth in the past six games for the Longhorns (10-4, 2-0 in Big 12), who have won their first two games in conference play for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Dylan Osetkowski added 14 points for Texas, and Elijah Mitrou-Long scored 11. The Longhorns also had a season-high seven blocked shots.

Culver, a highly-touted freshman recruit who was playing in just his fourth game after missing 10 games due to a suspension for violating team rules, led the Mountaineers with 17 points.

Bolden added 13 points, all in the second half, and Esa Ahmad scored 10 for West Virginia (8-6, 0-2 in Big 12), which has lost two straight games and three of its last five, including a three-point loss at home to Texas Tech in both teams’ conference opener on Wednesday.

Texas got nine points from Coleman in the first half and led 32-26 after outshooting the Mountaineers 57.1 percent to 41.7 percent over the first 20 minutes.

Texas sophomore forward Jericho Sims missed Saturday’s game with a right ankle injury sustained during practice on Friday.

—Field Level Media