Texas outlasts No. 20 West Virginia in OT

Kerwin Roach II and Matt Coleman scored 22 points apiece and Texas made all the plays it needed in overtime as the Longhorns defeated No. 20 West Virginia 87-79 on Saturday afternoon in Big 12 Conference play at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

It was Texas’ fourth consecutive win at home against a ranked team and likely cemented the Longhorns (18-13, 8-10 in Big 12 play) a spot in the NCAA tournament.

A jumper by Coleman with 1:37 to play pushed the Longhorns to a 71-70 lead, after which the two teams traded turnovers under the increased intensity level of the final minute.

Both teams missed shots on their ensuing possessions, allowing West Virginia a chance to win. Sagaba Konate’s shot in the lane was blocked by Texas’ Dylan Osetkowski and rebounded by the Longhorns’ Jericho Sims, who was fouled and made one of two free throws with 6 seconds to play.

After a timeout, Jevon Carter weaved down the floor for a layup with 1.8 seconds left to tie the game at 72. Texas missed a wild shot at the buzzer, and the game headed to an extra period.

Despite being shorthanded, the Longhorns scored 11 straight points to take an 83-74 lead on Coleman’s layup with 1:52 to play and never looked back.

It was Texas’ seventh overtime game this season, a program record. The Longhorns have won three of those games.

Sims added 18 points for the Longhorns on a 6 of 7 showing from the floor and Osetkowski scored 15. Both Sims and Osetkowski had eight rebounds while Roach dished out eight assists for Texas, which outshot the Mountaineers 56.9 percent to 41.9 percent, outrebounded West Virginia 37-32 and had just four turnovers after halftime.

Lamont West led the Mountaineers with 15 points while Konate hit for 14, Carter scored 12 points, and Esa Ahmad and James Bolden hit for 10 points each for West Virginia (22-9, 11-7).

Texas played without injured forward Mohamed Bamba, who was scratched from the lineup about 50 minutes before tipoff because of a sprained toe, and guard Eric Davis Jr., who is suspended as school compliance officials continue to investigate an alleged report that he took $1,500 from an agent.

West Virginia led 42-40 after a contentious first half that saw six lead changes and six ties. West lead the Mountaineers’ balanced attack with 10 points off the bench.

Texas stayed in the game with Roach’s 13 first-half points, by outshooting the Mountaineers 60.9 percent to 48.6 percent and canning seven of its 12 3-point shots over the first 20 minutes of action.

