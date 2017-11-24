Texas puts away Butler to advance

Dylan Osetkowski scored 12 points and had two dunks that helped Texas put away Butler 61-48 on Thursday in the opening round of the PK80-Phil Knight Invitational at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Ore.

Sophomore guard Andrew Jones had a game-high 16 points, and Mohamed Bamba helped control the boards with 12 rebounds for the Longhorns (4-0), who advanced to face No. 1 Duke in a semifinal in the tournament’s Motion Bracket on Friday.

Texas never trailed, but couldn’t shake Butler until late in the second half. Eric Davis Jr. hit a 3-pointer that put the Longhorns in front 33-23 with 14:43 remaining.

Butler rallied back and was within three after Kamar Baldwin hit a driving layup with 4:13 to play. Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 15 points.

Osetkowski answered with baskets on Texas’ next three possessions. His dunk off an assist from Kerwin Roach II pushed the Longhorns’ lead back to seven.

Matt Coleman scored four points in final minute, and Roach sealed the win with a dunk that pushed the Texas lead to 11 with 52 seconds to play. Roach finished with eight points, and Coleman had nine assists in the game.

Senior forward Kelan Martin had 12 points, and sophomore guard Sean McDermott added 11 points for Butler (3-1), which drops into the consolation side of the Motion Bracket and will face Portland State on Friday.

Butler shot 32.8 percent from the floor and was outrebounded 41-31.