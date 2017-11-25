No. 1 Duke needs OT to down Texas

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Marvin Bagley III finished with a double-double of 34 points, nine of which came in overtime, and 15 rebounds as No. 1 Duke defeated Texas 85-78 in the second round of the Phil Knight 80 Invitational.

“Jiminy Christmas, that was a great game,” Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski said afterwards. “We talked about things, how we wanted to progress in the second half and our guys responded.”

Bagley scored the first point of overtime and Duke (7-0) never trailed again.

“I believe ultimately in this kid,” Krzyzewski said of Bagley. “I knew he was going to be good but coaching him every day, he’s a treasure because he wants to be really good.”

Grayson Allen added 12 points and five assists for the Blue Devils before fouling out with 2:00 left to play in regulation. Freshmen Gary Trent Jr. added 17 points and eight rebounds while Wendell Carter Jr. finished with 14 points and 11 boards.

“When Grayson fouled out, we had five freshmen on the floor,” Krzyzewski said.

Texas (4-1) was led by Dylan Osetkowski as he finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Kerwin Roach II added 18 points while Andrew Jones chipped in 16 points and six assists.

“I think we showed how good we can be but obviously there’s a lot of things we have to grow on and get better from,” Texas head coach Shaka Smart said. “We have to understand the game is 40 minutes long, or in this case 45.”

Longhorns star freshman Mohamed Bamba finished with nine points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 32 seconds left in regulation.

“He’s still a great player -- he does a lot of things well for his team,” Bagley said of Bamba. “He affects the game in many different ways and just being able to be on the court with somebody like that, another talented player, it’s always a great experience to learn and compete.”

Down by 13 with 7:37 to play, Duke staged a massive comeback over the next five minutes, tying the game at 70 on a jumper by Bagley. But a dunk by Roach on the ensuing possession and huge block by Bamba kept it a two-point game for Texas.

Trent Jr. hit a layup and was fouled by Bamba with 32.8 seconds left to tie the game at 72. After he sunk the free throw, Matt Coleman went 1-of-2 from the free throw line to tie the game with 19 seconds left.

The Blue Devils had a chance to win it, but Bagley settled for a long range three that was off target.

Texas began the game like a team not afraid of the moment. After a quick bucket by Duke to begin the game, the Longhorns responded with a 12-2 run over the next three minutes to seize control.

Using Smart’s patented pressure defense, the Longhorns forced the Blue Devils into playing faster than they would’ve preferred. The speed of the game allowed Texas to force seven turnovers in the opening half.

Trailing throughout the half led to Allen trying to force the issue for Duke. He played out of control, resulting in three first half fouls that limited him to seven minutes. As Allen sat on the bench, Bagley III tried to pick up the slack, resulting in two first half fouls for himself.

With Duke’s two stars out, Jones and Roach went to work for Texas. They attacked the basket often, either drawing a foul or finding others for open shots. They combined for 20 first half points, shooting 3-for-7 from beyond the arc and going 5-of-6 from the line.

With the win, Duke advances to the championship game of the “Motion” bracket Sunday at 7:30 p.m against the winner of No. 7 Florida and No. 17 Gonzaga.

NOTES: This game featured Marvin Bagley III (Duke) and Mohamed Bamba (Texas), two of the top freshman players in the nation. Both are expected to be top-four picks in next year’s NBA Draft. ... Bagley and Bamba did not face each other this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit. ... Grayson Allen was held scoreless in the first half, but finished with 12 points. ... Bagley’s 34 points ties a Duke freshman record set by JJ Reddick.